Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 11,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (9)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (5)
- Haljak coin auction (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (4)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (14)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (9)
- SINCONA (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3399 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search