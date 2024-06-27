Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 11,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3399 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1905 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search