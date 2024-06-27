20 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (44) AU (15) XF (7) VF (8) G (1) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (7) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF25 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (5) PF64 (6) PF63 (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service ННР (13) NGC (17) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (9)

Coins and Medals (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (5)

Haljak coin auction (6)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (8)

Künker (2)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (4)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (7)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (14)

RedSquare (3)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (9)

SINCONA (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)