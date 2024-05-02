Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 13,000,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (19)
  • Katz (13)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (19)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1904 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search