Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (15)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (2)
- Haljak coin auction (7)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (19)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (2)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (19)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search