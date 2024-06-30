Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (6)
- MS67 (4)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (7)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search