20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (40) AU (14) XF (3) VF (7) F (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (12) MS64 (9) MS63 (7) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) PF66 (3) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service NGC (26) ННР (10) RNGA (1)

