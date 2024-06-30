Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 7,750,020

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (7)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
