Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1916 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1916 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 96,666,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Osaka
Auction Prices (341) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1916 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Osaka Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4776 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (38)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (27)
  • BAC (8)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (25)
  • Katz (68)
  • Klondike Auction (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (17)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (20)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (15)
  • Russiancoin (18)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1916 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search