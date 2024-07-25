Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 96,666,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Osaka
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1916 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Osaka Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4776 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 24, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
