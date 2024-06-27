Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1917 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 14,300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (541)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1917 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
