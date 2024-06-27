Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1917 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 14,300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (541)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1917 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (78)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • AURORA (45)
  • BAC (59)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (10)
  • Coins.ee (20)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (16)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (30)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (25)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (22)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (26)
  • MUNZE (10)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (11)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (9)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (13)
  • Russian Heritage (19)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (13)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1917 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search