15 Kopeks 1917 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1917 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 395 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 480,000. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (393) AU (47) XF (57) VF (4) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (15) MS66 (59) MS65 (97) MS64 (77) MS63 (20) MS62 (30) MS61 (8) MS60 (3) AU58 (7) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (6) PF62 (1) DETAILS (15) CAMEO (2) + (1) Service NGC (253) ННР (21) PCGS (16) RNGA (7) CGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (78)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Attica Auctions (1)

AURORA (45)

BAC (59)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (10)

Coins.ee (20)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

DNW (1)

Empire (16)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Heritage (11)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (30)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (25)

Kroha (1)

Künker (22)

Macho & Chlapovič (2)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

MS67 (26)

MUNZE (10)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (11)

Niemczyk (3)

Nihon (2)

NIKO (4)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (15)

Numisor (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (24)

Rauch (9)

RedSquare (1)

RND (13)

Russian Heritage (19)

Russiancoin (11)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

SINCONA (4)

Stack's (7)

Teutoburger (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (7)

WCN (13)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)