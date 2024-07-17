15 Kopeks 1916 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1916 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

