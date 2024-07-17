Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1916 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 96,773,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (255) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1916 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
