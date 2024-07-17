Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1916 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 96,773,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (255) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1916 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU58 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

