Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (190) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (16)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (13)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (8)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Imperial Coin (20)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (17)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (8)
- MUNZE (4)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (13)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (26)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search