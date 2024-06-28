Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (190) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1913 with mark СПБ ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1046 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS63 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1913 СПБ ВС at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

