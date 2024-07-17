Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 6,666,677
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25884 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
