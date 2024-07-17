Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 6,666,677

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25884 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,350. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numismatica Luciani - September 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

