Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 21,666,677
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
