Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 21,666,677

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1009 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (14)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

