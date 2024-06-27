Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 29,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (345)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33931 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 18900 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

