15 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 29,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (345)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33931 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 18900 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
