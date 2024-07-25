Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 30,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (194)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (21)
- AURORA (21)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (20)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (12)
- MUNZE (3)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (15)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numisor (5)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RedSquare (6)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (24)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search