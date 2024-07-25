15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (95) AU (21) XF (19) VF (4) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (2) MS66 (9) MS65 (16) MS64 (6) MS63 (17) MS62 (12) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) PF66 (5) PF65 (9) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (5) Service ННР (13) NGC (45) PCGS (22) RNGA (1)

