Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 30,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (21)
  • AURORA (21)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (20)
  • Katz (14)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (12)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Numisor (5)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (24)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 30 GBP
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Roma Numismatics - December 21, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

