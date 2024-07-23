15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.

