Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 23,333,343

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
