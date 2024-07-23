Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 23,333,343
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
