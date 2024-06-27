Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 24,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (95)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Numis.be (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (17)
- SINCONA (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
