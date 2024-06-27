15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (33) AU (5) XF (7) VF (9) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (4) MS62 (5) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF20 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (2) PF62 (2) PF61 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) PL (1) Service ННР (4) NGC (17) PCGS (3)

