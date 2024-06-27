Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 24,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (95)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (17)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

