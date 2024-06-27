Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,000,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

