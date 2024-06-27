15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (29) AU (5) XF (7) VF (5) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (4) MS64 (6) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (5) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service ННР (9) NGC (20) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (12)

AURORA (7)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (5)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

GINZA (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (9)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (8)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (22)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)