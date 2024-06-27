Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 16,000,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1904
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (12)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (22)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search