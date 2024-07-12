Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 16,666,671
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2214 $
Price in auction currency 2040 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
