Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,666,671

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2214 $
Price in auction currency 2040 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction MS67 - May 27, 2020
Seller MS67
Date May 27, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

