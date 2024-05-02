15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (47) AU (10) XF (10) VF (5) F (2) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (8) MS64 (11) MS63 (5) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (1) PF66 (2) PF64 (5) PF63 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service ННР (10) NGC (22) PCGS (2)

