Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 28,666,673

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 29882 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - August 17, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1902 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search