Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 28,666,673
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6414 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (17)
- AURORA (14)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (5)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (2)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 29882 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
