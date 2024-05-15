15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (3) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) VF20 (1) PF65 (3) CAMEO (2) Service ННР (2) NGC (2)