Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3060 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction MS67 - June 26, 2019
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition PF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 24, 2016
Seller RND
Date April 24, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search