Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3060 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 26, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search