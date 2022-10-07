15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) AU55 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) Service RNGA (1) NGC (4)