Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 6,670,020

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
4281 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction NIKO - March 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date March 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - December 5, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search