Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 6,670,020
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
4281 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search