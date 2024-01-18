15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (36) AU (5) XF (5) VF (8) F (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (14) MS65 (5) MS64 (5) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (4) PF66 (1) PF64 (4) PF63 (1) PF62 (10) PF61 (1) CAMEO (1) Service ННР (17) NGC (13) PCGS (5)

