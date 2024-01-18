Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 12,665,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 13101 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
