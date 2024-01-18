Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 12,665,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 13101 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PF64
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

