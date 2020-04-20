Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
2451 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
1877 $
Price in auction currency 244024 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 27, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition PF61
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition PF60
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition PF60
Selling price
