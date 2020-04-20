Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
2451 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
1877 $
Price in auction currency 244024 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction ARTMAXIMUM - November 2, 2019
Seller ARTMAXIMUM
Date November 2, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - September 11, 2019
Seller MS67
Date September 11, 2019
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - February 27, 2019
Seller MS67
Date February 27, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition PF61
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition PF60
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2011
Condition PF60
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

