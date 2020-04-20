15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (3) PF65 (2) PF63 (3) PF61 (1) PF60 (2) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service ННР (1) NGC (7)