Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 12,665,021

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF66
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

