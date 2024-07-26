Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 12,665,021
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 109 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
