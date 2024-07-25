Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1916 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1916 - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 70,001,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Osaka
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1916 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Osaka Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (19)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (5)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (27)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • MS67 (13)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (17)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (5)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Provenance Auctions - March 4, 2024
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

