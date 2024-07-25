Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 70,001,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Osaka
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1916 . This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Osaka Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 632 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Provenance Auctions
Date March 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
