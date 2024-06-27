Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1917 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,580,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (304)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1917 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2196 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
