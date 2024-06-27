Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1917 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,580,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (304)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1917 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2196 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 3,800. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 10400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1917 ВС at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

