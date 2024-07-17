10 Kopeks 1916 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1916 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

