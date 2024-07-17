Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1916 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 121,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (250) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1916 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1916 ВС at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

