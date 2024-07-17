Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1916 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 121,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (250) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1916 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 290,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
