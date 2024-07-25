Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1915 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 82,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (604)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1915 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
