Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1915 ВС (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (604)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1915 with mark ВС. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1915 ВС at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

