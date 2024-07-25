Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,000,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (18)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (26)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (8)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (9)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (20)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (16)
- MUNZE (4)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RedSquare (5)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (32)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search