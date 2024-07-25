10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (119) AU (16) XF (17) VF (2) No grade (45) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (22) MS66 (26) MS65 (13) MS64 (6) MS63 (9) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (6) PF64 (6) PF63 (4) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (69) ННР (15) CGC (1) RNGA (3) PCGS (4)

