Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,000,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1911 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 145,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1911 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
