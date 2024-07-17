Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numismatica Luciani - September 3, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search