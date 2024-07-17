Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1910 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1910
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1910 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1018 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
