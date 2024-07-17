10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (141) AU (34) XF (19) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS66 (24) MS65 (36) MS64 (18) MS63 (5) MS62 (9) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) PF65 (4) PF61 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (58) ННР (18) PCGS (11) RNGA (1)

