Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,210,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (21)
- AURORA (17)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (9)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (6)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (23)
- Katz (18)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (12)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (10)
- Numisor (4)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (15)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (13)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- SINCONA (5)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search