Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,210,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1909 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Agora (1)
  • Alexander (21)
  • AURORA (17)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (6)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (23)
  • Katz (18)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (12)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • Numisor (4)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (15)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (13)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1909 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1909 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search