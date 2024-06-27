Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,210,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1908 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 163 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 160,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1908 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

