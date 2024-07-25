Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PF63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

