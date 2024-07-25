10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (54) AU (14) XF (11) VF (6) No grade (25) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (6) MS65 (14) MS64 (14) MS63 (1) MS62 (5) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (3) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (9) PF62 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (3) PL (2) Service ННР (10) NGC (25) RNGA (5) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Agora (1)

Alexander (15)

AURORA (8)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (2)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (9)

Künker (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

MS67 (7)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (8)

RND (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

Russiancoin (20)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (2)