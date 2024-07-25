Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1907 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1907
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1907 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 13000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
781 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******

