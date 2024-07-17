Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,500,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
