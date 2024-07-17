10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (41) AU (14) XF (21) VF (1) F (1) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (7) MS64 (2) MS63 (11) MS62 (5) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) XF45 (3) VF35 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (4) PF64 (1) PF63 (4) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (20) ННР (9) RNGA (1) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (9)

Baldwin's (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (6)

Empire (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (21)

Katz (11)

Künker (3)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (8)

RND (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (17)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (2)