Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,500,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1906 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 251 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1906 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

