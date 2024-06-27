Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7544 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

