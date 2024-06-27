Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1905 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1905 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 385 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place May 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (20)
- AURORA (28)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (8)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (9)
- Frühwald (1)
- Haljak coin auction (6)
- Imperial Coin (20)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (17)
- Numisor (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- RND (1)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (16)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7544 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search