10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (45) AU (4) XF (4) VF (9) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (15) MS64 (9) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) VF30 (3) PF67 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (3) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service ННР (8) NGC (29) PCGS (3)

