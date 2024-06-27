Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000,010
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1904
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
