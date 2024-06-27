Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000,010

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1904 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 139 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 38000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1904 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

