Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,500,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (11)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1903 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search