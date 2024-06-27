10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (60) AU (8) XF (11) VF (4) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS65 (8) MS64 (14) MS63 (17) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) PF67 (2) PF65 (3) PF63 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) Service ННР (13) NGC (16) CGC (1) RNGA (1) PCGS (15)

Seller All companies

Alexander (10)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (10)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (7)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (7)

Künker (1)

MS67 (11)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (10)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (11)

SINCONA (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)