10 Kopeks 1903 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,500,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1903
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1903 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25002 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
