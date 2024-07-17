Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1902
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
