Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

