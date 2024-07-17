10 Kopeks 1902 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1902 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (90) AU (19) XF (15) VF (3) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (5) MS66 (18) MS65 (26) MS64 (4) MS63 (7) MS62 (7) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF63 (2) Service ННР (12) NGC (43) CGC (1) PCGS (16) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (24)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (12)

Baldwin's (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (5)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (4)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (9)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (10)

MUNZE (6)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (4)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (15)

RND (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (10)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

WAG (2)