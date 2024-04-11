Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 27011 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search