Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ АР. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 989 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 27011 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction MS67 - December 18, 2019
Seller MS67
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ АР at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price

Year
Search