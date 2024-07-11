10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (53) AU (5) XF (13) VF (6) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (5) MS65 (6) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) F12 (1) PF65 (5) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (2) Service ННР (9) NGC (25) PCGS (2) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (4)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (11)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (4)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (3)

Künker (1)

MS67 (5)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (3)

Numimarket (6)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (12)

RND (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (6)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)