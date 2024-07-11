Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000,020
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 17200 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
