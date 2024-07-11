Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000,020

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1901 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
284 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 17200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1901 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price

