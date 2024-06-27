10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (56) AU (10) XF (8) VF (2) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS66 (17) MS65 (10) MS64 (5) MS62 (4) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (2) PF67 (2) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service ННР (5) NGC (43) RNGA (1)

