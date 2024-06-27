Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,000,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
