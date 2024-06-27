Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,000,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1900 with mark СПБ ФЗ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 340,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (11)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (16)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (6)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1900 СПБ ФЗ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1900 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search