Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the RND auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2020.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction MS67 - December 8, 2021
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS66
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search