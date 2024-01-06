10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the RND auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2020.

