Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ ЭБ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ ЭБ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the RND auction for RUB 165,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 8, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search