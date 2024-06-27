Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,000,022
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
