Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,000,022

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

