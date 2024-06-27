10 Kopeks 1899 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1899 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 184 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (34) AU (12) XF (12) VF (4) F (2) AG (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (7) MS65 (7) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) PF66 (3) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (3) Service ННР (5) NGC (19) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

