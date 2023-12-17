Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1895 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1570 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 906 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 9, 2022
Seller RND
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition PF67
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - May 26, 2021
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS66 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

