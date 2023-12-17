Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1895
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1895 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1570 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 906 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition PF67
Selling price
******
******
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
