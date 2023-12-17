10 Kopeks 1895 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1895 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1570 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (25) AU (5) XF (12) VF (1) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (2) CAMEO (3) PL (1) Service ННР (5) NGC (12) PCGS (3) RNGA (1)

