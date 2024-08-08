Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Pattern Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 12,9 g
  • Pure gold (0,3733 oz) 11,61 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination Imperial – 15 Russ
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 . This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Russia Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II Coins of Russia in 1895 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins Imperial – 15 Russ Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search