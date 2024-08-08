Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 . This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
