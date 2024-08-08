Pattern Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Imperial – 15 Russ 1895 . This gold coin from the times of Nicholas II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1547 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) Service NGC (1)