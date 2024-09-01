Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern coins 50 Kopeks of Nicholas II - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

50 Kopeks 1895 Pattern

Small head
Year Mark Description Bitkin Sales Sales
1895 (АГ) R4 0 0
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas II All Russian coins Russian coins 50 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search