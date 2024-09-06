Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1916. The central part is smooth (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: The central part is smooth
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1916 . The central part is smooth. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
