Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1916. The central part is smooth (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: The central part is smooth

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1916 The central part is smooth - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1916 The central part is smooth - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,2 - 8,3 g
  • Diameter 26,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1916 . The central part is smooth. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 204 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
20000 $
Price in auction currency 20000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1916 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 16, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date June 16, 2017
Condition MS61
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

