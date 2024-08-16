Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1916. Single-sided impression (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Single-sided impression

Specification

  • Metal White metal
  • Weight 8,2 - 8,3 g
  • Diameter 26,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

