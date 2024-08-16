Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1916. Single-sided impression (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Single-sided impression
Specification
- Metal White metal
- Weight 8,2 - 8,3 g
- Diameter 26,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
