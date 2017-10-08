Pattern 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (2)