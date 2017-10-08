Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,07 - 3,09 g
  • Diameter 18,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 974 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 60,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
3110 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction AURORA - March 30, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
9133 $
Price in auction currency 9000 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

