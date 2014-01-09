Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 3 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search