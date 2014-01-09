Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 3 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 3 Kopeks 1916 - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,36 - 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
32500 $
Price in auction currency 32500 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1916 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

