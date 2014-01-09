Pattern 3 Kopeks 1916 (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 3 Kopeks 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1364 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 32,500. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF65 (1) Service NGC (2)