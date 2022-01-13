Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7,50 - 8,40 g
- Diameter 25,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1911
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 25 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search