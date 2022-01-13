Pattern 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 25 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)