Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Russia, Nicholas II)

Obverse Pattern 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7,50 - 8,40 g
  • Diameter 25,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 25 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

