Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date in circular inscription (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Date in circular inscription
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date in circular inscription. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
8625 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search