Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date in circular inscription (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date in circular inscription. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (1)