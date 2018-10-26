Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date in circular inscription (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Date in circular inscription

Obverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) Date in circular inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) Date in circular inscription - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,10 - 6,34 g
  • Diameter 23,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date in circular inscription. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 832 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Seller Знак
Date October 26, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
8625 $
Price in auction currency 8500 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

