Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date under the eagle (Russia, Nicholas II)

Variety: Date under the eagle

Obverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) Date under the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II Reverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) Date under the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas II

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 6,10 - 6,34 g
  • Diameter 23,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date under the eagle. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8354 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Знак - October 26, 2018
Seller Знак
Date October 26, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
8220 $
Price in auction currency 8100 CHF
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ) (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

