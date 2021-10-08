Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date under the eagle (Russia, Nicholas II)
Variety: Date under the eagle
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date under the eagle. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8354 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
8220 $
Price in auction currency 8100 CHF
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search