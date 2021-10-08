Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 (ЭБ). Date under the eagle (Russia, Nicholas II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1911 with mark (ЭБ). Date under the eagle. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Nicholas II. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 42,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

